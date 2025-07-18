House Approves $9 Billion Cut to Public Media, Foreign Aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House of Representatives has approved a plan from the Trump administration to rescind $9 billion in federal funds, impacting public media and foreign aid. The vote, which took place early Friday morning, resulted in a narrow 216-213 outcome with nearly all Republicans in favor and most Democrats opposed.

This rescission package will eliminate approximately $1.1 billion intended for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which acts as a vital funding source for National Public Radio (NPR), PBS, and member stations across the country. The Senate had previously passed this measure with a vote of 51-48, primarily along party lines.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher responded to the House vote, stating it represents an ‘irreversible loss’ to public radio systems nationwide. She emphasized that public funding supports essential local civic institutions and is crucial for emergency reporting in times of crisis.

During the Senate debate, some Republicans expressed concern for rural public media stations that rely on federal support for operations. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, for instance, argued that cuts could lead to the shutdown of stations that provide critical community services.

Democrats condemned the package, with Senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin warning that local stations will be the first to close due to funding cuts. Baldwin claimed these measures do not address urgent issues that impact communities.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune defended the cuts, pointing to national debt as a justification. He noted that rescinding this funding is a step towards fiscal responsibility, stating, ‘What we are talking about here is 1/10 of 1% of all federal spending.’

The proposed cuts come amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and public media outlets, which many conservatives have accused of bias. Some Republican lawmakers have suggested that federal funding for NPR and PBS promotes a liberal agenda and should be eliminated.

As public media advocates prepare for the impact of these cuts, surveys indicate a substantial majority of the American public support federal funding for public broadcasting. A recent Harris Poll found that 66% of respondents believe Federal funding for public radio provides a good value for taxpayers.

Next, the bill awaits President Trump’s signature, and if enacted, local stations may face significant budget shortfalls beginning later this year.