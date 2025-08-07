House Committee Questions Biden Aides on Former President’s Cognitive Decline

Washington, D.C. — House Republicans are intensifying their investigation into former President Joe Biden‘s cognitive fitness. This week, key aides are set to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding concerns over Biden’s potential cognitive decline.

Anita Dunn, Biden’s former senior communications adviser, is scheduled for a closed-door interview on Thursday. Her testimony follows a series of interviews conducted by the committee with other former aides. The inquiries are part of Republicans’ scrutiny over whether efforts were made to conceal signs of the former president’s mental health issues from the public.

Former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed testified on Tuesday, sharing insights from his time in the Biden administration. Reed played a significant role in shaping domestic policy and was involved in Biden’s campaign planning, particularly during debates against Donald Trump.

Several former aides, however, have declined to participate fully, using their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Notable figures, including the White House physician and other senior staff, have invoked this right when called to testify. Their reluctance raises questions about the transparency of the administration’s handling of Biden’s health.

As the inquiry heats up, political analysts are closely watching the testimonies. Dunn and Reed’s statements may provide further clarity on the extent of any alleged efforts to mask Biden’s cognitive challenges.

In a related development, former adviser Mike Donilon revealed he stood to gain $8 million had Biden won the 2024 election. Donilon, who has worked with Biden since the early 1980s, testified that he believes public perceptions regarding the president’s capabilities may have been exaggerated following Biden’s performance in a critical debate.

The committee, led by Chairman James Comer, is expected to continue its interviews in the coming weeks, looking to piece together a comprehensive picture of the Biden administration’s decisions and actions regarding the former president’s health.