House of the Dragon Begins Filming Season 3 with New and Returning Cast

London, United Kingdom – The hit prequel series, House of the Dragon, is officially filming its third season, which will consist of eight episodes. Production for the new season is expected to continue through Fall 2025, with a premiere scheduled for 2026.

According to a report from Just Jared, 22 cast members are confirmed to return, while seven new actors will join the show. Notably, a major character was killed off in season two, and three other series regulars are absent from the latest cast list, leading to speculation that four actors may not return.

Among the notable new additions are James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, and Dan Fogler. The report further identifies Tom Cullen, Annie Shapero, Barry Sloane, and Joplin Sibtain as part of the new cast.

Not everyone from season two will be back. Eve Best, Simon Russell Beale, Ella Torchia, and Tom Taylor are among those likely not returning for season three.

IGN reports that the lead cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. Rhys Ifans is set to return as Otto Hightower, while Ewan Mitchell will reprise his role as Aemond Targaryen.

As the Dance of the Dragons narrative unfolds, viewers can expect shifting alliances and betrayals. While dragons remain central to the conflict, the new season aims to highlight the human consequences of war, as well as the complex motivations behind each faction.

Production is slated to wrap up in Fall 2025, leading to a highly anticipated 2026 release on HBO.