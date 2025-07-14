House of the Dragon Cast Backs Alys-Melisandre Theory

LOS ANGELES, CA — During a recent interview, the cast of HBO‘s House of the Dragon expressed their support for a fan theory linking new character Alys Rivers to Melisandre from Game of Thrones. This theory has generated buzz among fans since Alys’s introduction in Season 2.

Many viewers believe Alys may not be as new to the franchise as she seems, due to her mystical abilities that mirror Melisandre’s. While Alys is introduced with a disturbing prophecy about Daemon‘s death, comparisons between her and the red priestess spark debate. Alys’s character possesses traits reminiscent of Melisandre’s prophetic capabilities, making the theory more intriguing.

The connection becomes more compelling when considering their mysterious pasts. Although they lack visual similarities, both characters exhibit a form of magic and an uncanny ability to predict events. An incident in Fire & Blood reinforces this bond, with a messenger dying under odd circumstances tied to Alys.

Despite the connections, the theory is complicated. Melisandre serves the Lord of Light, while Alys’s magical nature appears unlinked to any religious context. The casting group’s enthusiasm for the idea does not confirm its accuracy, but it does leave room for conjecture as House of the Dragon progresses.

As the cast — including Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith — discussed various fan theories, they unanimously deemed the Alys-Melisandre link as a “cool” idea, furthering speculation that it may be explored in upcoming episodes.

While there are questions surrounding Alys’s lineage, including rumors of her connection to the Strong family, narrative developments could potentially reveal more about both characters’ enigmatic backgrounds. Until then, fans remain hopeful for more clues in future installments.