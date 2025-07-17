Entertainment
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Fails to Earn Emmy Nominations
LOS ANGELES, CA — HBO‘s ‘House of the Dragon‘ Season 2 received no nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards, marking the end of a long-standing award-winning streak for the ‘Game of Thrones‘ franchise. The nominees were announced on July 15, revealing the absence of the series in all categories.
‘Game of Thrones’ enjoyed a phenomenal Emmy run from 2011 to 2019, securing 164 nominations and winning 59 times, making it one of the most successful drama series in Emmy history. Each of its eight seasons was nominated for ‘Outstanding Drama Series,’ with the show winning the award four times.
Despite the previous success, ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2—following its debut season—which received eight nominations including ‘Outstanding Drama Series’—failed to contend this year. This marks the first time any associated series has not been nominated in the main drama category.
The 2025 Emmy nominees for ‘Outstanding Drama Series’ include ‘Andor,’ ‘The Diplomat,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Paradise,’ ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Slow Horses,’ and ‘The White Lotus.’
Season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered two years after its first season in June 2023, while its anticipated Season 3 is set to arrive in 2026. Additionally, another spinoff, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ is also scheduled for a 2026 premiere.
