Entertainment
House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
LOS ANGELES, CA – HBO‘s hit series, House of the Dragon, faced disappointment in the 2025 Emmy nominations, marking a notable shift in the Game of Thrones franchise. This year, House of the Dragon season 2 is the first entry in the series not to receive a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.
The Emmy nominations were revealed earlier this week, and the lack of recognition for the franchise left fans and critics surprised. The show, which serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, won two nominations in technical categories but failed to secure any accolades in the major categories, including directing and writing.
Game of Thrones itself is a powerhouse at the Emmys, with a staggering 59 wins out of 164 nominations. Season 1 of House of the Dragon managed to attain a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, but the second season received a lukewarm reception, largely due to criticisms regarding its storytelling and pacing.
“Unlike season 1, which was praised for its engaging plot, season 2 had some significant issues,” said a fan. “Many viewers felt that the shorter episode count made it less compelling.”
Despite the negative feedback, not every aspect of season 2 was viewed unfavorably. Emma D'Arcy‘s performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen received considerable praise, with many believing it deserved a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Notably, D’Arcy identifies as non-binary but was submitted for the lead actress category by HBO.
Other standout performances came from Tom Glynn-Carney, whose portrayal of Aegon II Targaryen was also seen as worthy of recognition. Two episodes in season 2, titled “The Red Dragon and the Gold” and “The Red Sowing,” were noted for their impressive direction and extraordinary visuals of dragons.
Showrunner Ryan Condal has promised improvements for season 3 and is expected to incorporate major events from George R.R. Martin‘s books, raising hopes that the show can reclaim its status at the Emmys.
The competition this year is fierce, with nominees for Outstanding Drama Series including Andor, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, among others. As fans await the next season, they remain hopeful for a turnaround in House of the Dragon’s Emmy journey.
