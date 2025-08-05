House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Justice Department in Epstein Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to the Justice Department on Tuesday for files related to the sex trafficking investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. This congressional probe aims to uncover potential links to former President Donald Trump and other key officials.

The Republican-controlled committee also subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and eight former top law enforcement officials. The subpoenas come as lawmakers remain interested in Epstein’s case, even while Congress is on a monthlong break.

Trump has consistently denied any prior knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities. He has claimed he ended their relationship years ago and has attempted to move past the Justice Department’s withholding of a full report on the investigation. Nonetheless, bipartisan interest in the case continues to grow.

Since Epstein’s death in a New York jail in 2019, conspiracy theories have burgeoned regarding the extent of his connections and the information gathered by investigators. The House Oversight Committee previously authorized subpoenas for the Clintons due to their past ties to Epstein.

Rep. James Comer, the committee chair, noted the public’s keen interest in both Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently appealing her conviction for sex trafficking. “It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws,” Comer stated.

Along with the Clintons, the committee has requested testimony from former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, and Alberto Gonzales. Additionally, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller have been subpoenaed.

The Justice Department confirmed receipt of the subpoenas but has not provided further commentary. Records are expected to be turned over by August 19. Lawmakers are also seeking depositions scheduled throughout August, September, and October.

In light of prior investigations, including a recent memo from the Justice Department and FBI asserting Epstein lacked a ‘client list,’ Congressional responses have highlighted ongoing skepticism among Trump supporters about the closure of this case.

The developments underscore a complex landscape of political ramifications surrounding Epstein’s case, with calls for transparency echoing from both sides of the political aisle.