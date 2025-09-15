House Passes Bill to Revamp FAA Pilot Mental Health Rules

Washington — Members of the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Monday aimed at overhauling the Federal Aviation Administration‘s mental health rules for pilots. Critics argue these rules have created barriers for pilots seeking mental health support.

The legislation seeks to address what experts have labeled a “culture of silence” that can impact safety. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said this move is essential for improving safety standards in aviation.

Advocates for the bill, including Chris Finlayson, Executive Director of the Pilot Mental Health Campaign, see this as a significant step in combatting the stigma surrounding mental health issues among pilots. Finlayson noted that many pilots once felt they could never express sadness or seek help.

The new bill mandates the FAA to implement 24 recommendations from an aviation rule-making committee within two years. This includes addressing a backlog of pilot medical certifications and hiring doctors with mental health backgrounds.

Currently, pilots must undergo a medical examination to obtain a first-class medical certificate, which includes self-disclosure of any mental disorders. This requirement often discourages pilots from seeking necessary care.

House Democrat Sean Casten, who cosponsored the bill, emphasized the urgent need for reform. He stated that the current system forces pilots to choose between their careers and their health, a scenario that could lead to tragic outcomes.

The issue gained heightened attention following an incident in October 2023, where a passenger attempted to crash an Alaska Airlines flight. The individual involved had disclosed serious mental health concerns.

The bill now heads to the Senate, and Finlayson expressed optimism about its prospects, stating, “This makes our sky safer.”