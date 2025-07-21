House Passes CLARITY Act with Strong Bipartisan Support

Washington, D.C. – On July 17, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633) with a bipartisan vote of 294-134. This legislation aims to provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, addressing the complex intersections of securities and commodities laws.

Chairman French Hill (AR-02) expressed pride in the Act’s passage, emphasizing its importance in fostering innovation and protecting consumers in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. Hill noted, “For too long, the lack of a clear regulatory regime for digital assets has limited consumer and investor access.”

The American Consumer & Investor Institute lauded the Act, stating it establishes commonsense legal frameworks that would benefit consumers and promote U.S. competitiveness in the digital economy. Anchorage Digital added that the CLARITY Act lays a foundation for a maturing digital asset market, helping to clarify asset classifications.

Supporters of the legislation highlight its potential to provide much-needed clarity on the roles of agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This clarity is particularly essential as innovations in blockchain and digital currencies become increasingly prominent.

Anthony J. Pugliese, President and CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors, reminded lawmakers of the critical investor protections included in the bill. “The CLARITY Act represents an important step forward in establishing a clear, consistent, and balanced digital asset framework in the United States,” he said.

Groups such as the Crypto Council for Innovation and Coinbase echoed these sentiments, calling for further bipartisan cooperation on additional legislative measures to foster a robust U.S. crypto industry. The House’s approval of the CLARITY Act signifies a commitment to advancing U.S. interest in the digital asset economy.

As legislative discussions continue, advocates stress the urgency of supporting innovation while ensuring consumer protection. “The American people want the Senate to act now,” stated the CEDAR Innovation Foundation, reinforcing the need for prompt action in the Senate to secure ongoing opportunities in digital innovation.

The CLARITY Act marks a significant turning point, paving the way for a more defined regulatory approach to digital assets as Congress prepares to transition the legislation to the Senate.