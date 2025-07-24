House Republicans Vote to Rename Kennedy Center Opera House After Melania Trump

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have voted to rename the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in honor of First Lady Melania Trump. The decision came during a meeting of the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday, July 22, 2025, and was part of a larger spending bill.

The amendment to rename the opera house was introduced by Congressman Mike Simpson from Idaho. In a statement, Simpson said, “naming a theater after the First Lady is an excellent way to recognize her appreciation for the arts.” The measure passed with a vote of 33-25.

The push for the renaming follows significant changes in the center’s leadership made by President Trump in February. Trump dismissed much of the Kennedy Center’s board and appointed himself as its chairman, leading several artists, including Issa Rae and the team behind “Hamilton,” to distance themselves from the venue.

Melania Trump has served as an honorary chair of the Kennedy Center, a role traditionally held by First Ladies. Throughout his first term, President Trump avoided the venue, missing the Kennedy Center Honors but returned during his second term to attend a performance of “Les Miserables” with his wife.

The proposed name change is tied to an appropriations bill that would secure $32.34 million for the Kennedy Center until September 30, 2027, granted that the opera house be renamed. The full House must still approve the bill before it moves to the Senate.

Democratic members of the committee opposed the amendment, criticizing it as an example of misplaced priorities. Rep. Greg Casar of Texas highlighted the contrast between the renaming and pressing issues like health care, stating on social media, “If you’re one of 17 million people about to lose their health care, Republicans have some good news: they’re renaming the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump.”

The amendment reflects a trend among Republicans to name landmarks after Donald Trump as part of ongoing discussions about the Kennedy Center’s budget and leadership. Upcoming shows at the center include “Parade,” which dramatizes the lynching of Jewish lawyer Leo Frank, and a production of “The Sound of Music.”