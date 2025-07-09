Business
Housing Inventory Jumps Dramatically Across California in June 2024
LOS ANGELES, California — The housing market in California saw a significant increase in active listings in June 2024, with various regions showing sharp year-over-year spikes. Los Angeles County reported a 45% rise in homes for sale, totaling 14,692 listings, the highest for any June since 2016.
This surge in inventory is attributed to various factors, including high mortgage rates and dwindling buyer demand. The median days homes spent on the market also increased. In Los Angeles County, the median was 47 days, matching levels from June 2020.
Other regions followed suit. The San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metropolitan area reported a 30% rise in active listings, reaching 7,196 homes for sale. The median days on the market jumped to 40 days, the highest level recorded for June since 2016.
San Diego County experienced a remarkable 55% increase in inventory, reporting 6,116 homes for sale. The median duration for homes on the market rose to 41 days, up from 33 days last year. Meanwhile, the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area recorded a 39% rise in active listings to 2,087 homes and a median of 34 days on the market.
Regions like Riverside-San Bernardino and Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom also noted substantial increases in inventory, with listings up 44% and 47%, respectively. Despite the growing inventory, many homes remain on the market for longer periods as sellers pull their listings due to frustration over pricing.
According to realtor.com, delistings surged by 47% across the U.S., indicating sellers’ struggles with meeting buyer expectations. As prices in many markets begin to fall, some sellers choose to wait for better conditions before relisting their homes.
Real estate experts warn that California’s housing market could face more challenges if the current trends in inventory and demand continue. The increase in listings and longer market durations could signal a shift in the housing landscape.
Recent Posts
- Frank Layden, Utah Jazz Coaching Legend, Dies at 93
- Thunderstorms Force Orioles Game Postponement, Doubleheader Scheduled
- Brewers Edge Dodgers After Thrilling Extra Innings
- DeWanna Bonner Set to Return to Phoenix Mercury Soon
- Ben Askren Shares Emotional Health Update from Hospital Bed
- Adrian Houser Pitches Through Illness During White Sox Game
- Chelsea Defeats Fluminense, Advances to Club World Cup Final
- Jack White’s Iconic Collaborations: Celebrating Music’s Unique Connections
- Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Brazil Amid Bolsonaro Trial
- Hip-Hop Star Sparks Romance with Emirati Princess in Paris
- Real Madrid Coach Xabi Alonso Seeks Defensive Reinforcements
- Real Madrid Seeks Delay for La Liga Opener Due to Club World Cup
- Ferrero Set to Acquire WK Kellogg for $3 Billion
- Justin Verlander’s Winless Streak Continues with Giants
- Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner Loses $240,000 in Phone Scam
- Bitcoin Whale Moves $2 Billion After 14 Years, Market on Edge
- Solana Looks to Break Resistance Amid Ongoing Market Volatility
- Disney+ Teases New and Returning Series Ahead of Summer Releases
- Mbappé Faces PSG in Club World Cup Semifinal Showdown
- Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF