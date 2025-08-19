U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop

LOS ANGELES, CA — The U.S. housing market is experiencing significant changes as buyer enthusiasm wanes, leading to price reductions and extended home listings. For years, Brock and Lori Harris, real estate agents in Los Angeles, navigated a fast-paced real estate environment. Recently, they have noticed a stark shift. Many homes that would have once attracted multiple offers are now lingering on the market.

Lori Harris pointed out, “In years past, we would have packed open houses and then get 15 offers. Now, we sometimes still have packed opens but only get one offer.” This trend is not confined to Los Angeles; it reflects a nationwide cooling in the housing market.

After the pandemic, the housing market surged, characterized by bidding wars and escalating prices. However, current market dynamics reveal a different picture. As more listings become available, potential buyers are hesitant due to high mortgage rates and soaring insurance costs. Many are waiting for better deals, shifting the power dynamic between buyers and sellers.

According to data from Zillow, over 25% of home sellers reduced their asking prices in June, which marks the highest incidence of price cuts for that month since 2018. The National Association of Home Builders has reported that 66% of construction firms are now relying on sales incentives to attract buyers, highlighting the mounting pressure on sellers.

Notably, Florida is experiencing the most significant downturn, with 85% of counties reporting annual price drops. Sharon Ross, a Delray Beach real estate agent, characterized the current landscape as a buyer’s market due to increased inventory and falling prices.

The trend extends beyond Florida, affecting states like Texas, California, and Arizona, where home values have declined by over 3%. Meanwhile, some Northeastern and Midwestern markets still see rising prices, albeit at a slower pace.

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, emphasizes that the hesitance of buyers stems from economic uncertainty, exacerbated by fluctuating mortgage rates. “If you lose your job, it can be really scary that you might not be able to find another job that would allow you to pay your mortgage,” she explained.

After a slight increase in rental prices, many potential buyers are hopeful that future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts will improve affordability, despite mortgages remaining at elevated levels. Currently, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averages 6.58%, with expectations for a decline as the economy stabilizes.

As the housing market continues to evolve, Fairweather notes that buyers may find opportunities amidst the challenges. “Today’s softer competition could offer a rare opening for those who have been waiting.”