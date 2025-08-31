Houston Cougars Shut Out SFA in Season Opener

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Cougars kicked off their football season with a commanding 27-0 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Thursday night at TDECU Stadium. Junior quarterback Conner Weigman, making his debut for the Cougars, threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns, leading Houston to its first shutout in a season opener since 1989.

Weigman, who transferred from Texas A&M, completed 15 of 24 passes and showcased his mobility with 39 rushing yards. He connected with tight end Zach Koziol for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter and found receiver J’Marion Burnette for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second, helping his team establish a solid 17-0 halftime lead.

<p“I felt like it was a lot of up and down,” Weigman said afterward. “I feel like we beat ourselves, but we made plays when we needed to. It’s always good to start the season 1-0.”

Koziol, a transfer from Ball State, was pivotal in the offense with seven catches for 63 yards. Weigman praised his performance, saying, “He’s a dude. He’s a very smart football player. I feel like he’s always in the right position.”

The Cougars’ defense was relentless, allowing only 144 total yards and forcing two interceptions. Defensive back Marc Stampley II recorded the first pick of the season, jumping in front of a pass intended for SFA’s Kylon Harris just before halftime.

<p“Outstanding job by the defense,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “It is really difficult to shut a team out nowadays. I don’t care what level you’re talking about.”

Houston outgained the Lumberjacks 343-144, and SFA struggled to find offensive rhythm, finishing with only 39 rushing yards. Quarterback Sam Vidlak completed 13 of 26 attempts for 52 yards and was intercepted once.

As the game progressed, Houston continued to extend its lead, with Weigman throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Amare Thomas in the third quarter. Freshman running back J’Marion Burnette rushed for a solid 40 yards and scored on his touchdown catch.

Senior kicker Ethan Sanchez made both of his field goal attempts from distances of 40 and 43 yards, further solidifying the Cougars’ performance. Junior defensive back C.J. Douglas capped the victory with a second interception in the final minutes.

The Cougars now sit at 1-0 for the season as they prepare to face their crosstown rival, the Rice Owls, on Sept. 6. In contrast, SFA looks to regroup before their upcoming game against Abilene Christian on the same date.