Houston Dash Face Bay FC in Critical Matchup

HOUSTON (Aug. 1, 2025) – The Houston Dash are set to return to league play on Saturday, August 2, as they travel to San Jose, California, to compete against Bay FC at PayPal Park. This match will mark their first of three consecutive road games this month after a brief summer break.

During July, Houston played two friendly matches, concluding with a 2-0 win over Carolina Ascent FC on July 20, featuring goals from midfielder Delanie Sheehan and defender Natalie Jacobs. Earlier in the month, the Dash impressively defeated Liga MX Femenil’s Rayadas de Monterrey 4-0, with contributions from Sheehan, defender Avery Patterson, and midfielders Maggie Graham and Kiki Van Zanten.

However, the Dash will be missing key players for the upcoming match. Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley was placed on the 45-day injury list in June. Additionally, forward Ramona Bachmann is on the season-ending injury list, and Amanda West is out due to an injury sustained while on loan with AFC Toronto.

Despite these setbacks, seven Dash players recently participated with their national teams during the FIFA window, including forward Yazmeen Ryan and Patterson, who both played three friendlies with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Adding to their roster, the Dash signed Canadian international Clarissa Larisey from Crystal Palace FC for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old forward brings significant experience, having scored 27 goals in 68 appearances in Europe.

Bay FC is also bolstered by recent additions, acquiring goalkeeper Leah Freeman and forward Onyeka Gamero, the latter coming from FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Bay FC players Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji showcased their talents in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with Oshoala helping Nigeria secure the championship.

In their only other encounter this season, Houston and Bay FC drew 2-2 back on May 24. Currently, the Dash sit seven points off the playoff line, while Bay FC is only three points behind the last playoff position.

The match kicks off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ION.

The Dash will return home on Friday, August 8, to host the North Carolina Courage.