Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup

HOUSTON, Texas (Sept. 5, 2025) – The Houston Dynamo will host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Sept. 6, as both teams vie for crucial points in the Major League Soccer standings. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo are looking to build on their recent momentum after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over St. Louis City last week that ended a six-match winless streak. With only six regular season matches left, Houston sits at 10th in the Western Conference, just three points behind the San Jose Earthquakes, who currently hold the last playoff spot.

“We’ve turned a corner. The goal now is to keep pushing for those wins,” said Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen, who achieved his 150th MLS win last week.

On the other side, the LA Galaxy have struggled mightily this season. With a record of 4-16-7, they occupy the last spot in the Western Conference. Despite a recent 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids, the team has been inconsistent, and their overall performance has left fans disappointed.

“We need to find that winning formula if we want to climb the standings,” said Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, who is recovering from an injury.

Both teams will approach the game with a mix of hope and urgency. The Dynamo, led by Ezequiel Ponce, who has scored 10 goals this season, must leverage their home-field advantage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy will aim to build on their brief revival after the Leagues Cup.

This Saturday’s game is significant for Houston’s playoff ambitions and LA’s quest to restore pride. The Dynamo are prepared to make the most of the moment, especially with Military Appreciation Night on the horizon, featuring special announcements and giveaways.

As the teams prepare to clash, the stakes couldn’t be higher for both sides looking to change their narratives as the season approaches the final stretch.