Houston Dynamo FC Faces Mazatlán F.C. in Leagues Cup Showdown

HOUSTON (August 1, 2025) – Houston Dynamo FC will continue Phase One of the Leagues Cup 2025 against Liga MX club Mazatlán F.C. on Friday, August 1, at Shell Energy Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets.

The Leagues Cup is a Concacaf-sanctioned tournament that features interleague matches between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX clubs. This year, 36 clubs are participating, split evenly between the two leagues, and the event is structured into two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

During Phase One, each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league, earning points toward league-specific tables. The top four teams from each league will advance to the quarterfinals. Notably, there are no draws during this phase; matches that end in a tie will proceed to penalty shootouts.

Houston Dynamo is coming off a challenging opener where they fell 4-1 to Tigres UANL at home. Midfielder Ondřej Lingr scored the Dynamo’s only goal in the 47th minute. Despite the loss, the Dynamo have a favorable 11-6-4 regulation record against Liga MX teams at Shell Energy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mazatlán FC earned a bonus point in their opener by defeating LAFC 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Fábio Gomes scored Mazatlán’s goal in the 31st minute. The team currently sits eighth in the Apertura 2025 standings with a record of 1-1-1.

Houston Dynamo’s top acquisition, central defender Antônio Carlos from Fluminense FC, joined the team before the match. The 32-year-old has previously played for Orlando City SC and is expected to make an impact.

This match is critical for Houston, who must secure points to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. Dynamo’s coach Ben Olsen is aware of the stakes, emphasizing the need for a turnaround after their previous defeat.

Mazatlán, on the other hand, seeks to capitalize on their recent form; they are just one victory away from a strong position in the tournament. Manager Robert Siboldi noted the importance of continuing their successful streak.

The match promises to deliver an electric atmosphere, with enthusiastic support expected from both fan bases. This contest marks a pivotal encounter in the ongoing Leagues Cup tournament, setting the stage for both clubs to vie for advancement.