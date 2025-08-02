Sports
Houston Dynamo Faces Mazatlán FC in Critical Leagues Cup Match
HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Dynamo will host Mazatlán FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday night, facing a crucial match after their recent 4-1 loss to Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup. The Dynamo aim to secure a win to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the next round.
On the contrary, Mazatlán FC comes into the match looking to build on their surprising start in the tournament. They earned two points in their previous match against LAFC and hope to capitalize on the Dynamo’s recent struggles. Head coach Robert Dante Siboldi has impressed by leading Mazatlán to victory over other MLS teams like Philadelphia and Cruz Azul, suggesting he may opt for a penalty shootout strategy again if the game is tight.
A key player for Houston is Ezequiel Ponce, who has been notably absent from the lineup. His return is critical for the Dynamo, who need to erase their negative goal difference from their last match with a victory and potentially high score to improve their tournament standing.
For Mazatlán, winning in regular time would significantly boost their odds of advancing to the knockout stage. If they defeat Houston, they would be in a favorable position ahead of their final match in the group stage.
The upcoming contest promises to be intense, with both teams in search of essential points. As the stakes rise in the Leagues Cup, every match becomes pivotal for teams looking to advance.
