Houston Dynamo Hosts St. Louis City in Major League Soccer Clash

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Dynamo will face St. Louis City on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at BBVA Compass Stadium. Both teams enter the match looking to break winless streaks that have hurt their playoff hopes. Houston is struggling at 11th in the Western Conference with 20 points from 19 matches, while St. Louis sits at 14th with 15 points from the same number of games.

The Dynamo were absent from the MLS Cup playoffs for five years before returning in 2023 and 2024. However, in 2025, the team has encountered challenges, enduring a series of defeats, including three consecutive 3-1 losses leading up to Sunday. Head coach, who has been with the team since November 2022, is under pressure to turn things around.

In contrast, St. Louis City has also struggled. Following a disappointing start to the season, the club recently fired their head coach, [Name], after hiring him just this year. Interim manager David Critchley has managed one win, one draw, and two losses in four matches as head coach. St. Louis is currently 10 points away from playoff contention and is also looking to snap a run of three games without a win.

Both teams have notable injuries to key players. Houston Dynamo will miss goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and midfielder Nelson Quinones. St. Louis City will be without Christopher Durkin, Eduard Lowen, and several others due to various injuries. Houston’s top scorer for the season is expected to lead the line, aiming to score his fourth goal.

Historically, St. Louis City has fared well against Houston, winning three of their last six encounters, including a dominant 3-0 victory in their last meeting. Both teams understand the importance of this match not only for points but for rebuilding confidence as the second half of the season approaches.

The match is set to kick off at 1:30 AM UK time and promises to be an exciting clash as both Houston Dynamo and St. Louis City seek redemption and a much-needed victory.