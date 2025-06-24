News
Houston Dynamo Introduces RightHear System for Accessibility
HOUSTON (June 24, 2025) – Houston Dynamo FC and The Lighthouse of Houston announced a multi-year partnership today, making Shell Energy Stadium the first professional venue in North America to install the RightHear Accessibility system. This initiative will make the stadium fully accessible for individuals who are blind or visually impaired during all events.
The RightHear system empowers users with visual impairments by providing audio instructions and directions through their smartphones. This technology guides them to key areas throughout the concourse, such as the Jameson Club and various food vendors, ensuring a seamless experience.
“Our Club believes that everyone who joins us at Shell Energy Stadium has a positive experience,” said Jessica O’Neill, president of business operations for HDFC. “The installation of RightHear illustrates another significant step in elevating the stadium atmosphere with a personalized environment for all our customers, including those with visual impairments.”
The RightHear system can deliver information in up to 35 languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Houston Dynamo FC in their commitment to accessibility and inclusion,” said Idan Meir, co-founder and CEO of RightHear. “Our mission is to make the world more accessible, one building at a time.”
Jenna Dhayer, president of The Lighthouse of Houston, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its goal to create an inclusive environment. “The Lighthouse of Houston remains steadfast in our mission for accessibility and collaboration with organizations committed to a more equitable community,” Dhayer stated.
Shell Energy Stadium hosts a variety of events, including college football, concerts, and international soccer matches. Tickets for all Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash matches are currently available for purchase.
Recent Posts
- Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
- Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
- Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes
- Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
- Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16
- Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open
- Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
- Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft
- Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing
- U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
- Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
- Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
- El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins
- Apple Faces Scrutiny Over AI Delays and iPhone Sales Drop
- Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris
- Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
- Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse
- Alexandrova and Sakkari Face Off in Bad Homburg Showdown
- Contest for Look-Alikes of Arizona Attorney Brandon Rafi Set for June 25
- Law Firm Celebrates Major Settlements for Personal Injury Clients