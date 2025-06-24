Houston Dynamo Introduces RightHear System for Accessibility

HOUSTON (June 24, 2025) – Houston Dynamo FC and The Lighthouse of Houston announced a multi-year partnership today, making Shell Energy Stadium the first professional venue in North America to install the RightHear Accessibility system. This initiative will make the stadium fully accessible for individuals who are blind or visually impaired during all events.

The RightHear system empowers users with visual impairments by providing audio instructions and directions through their smartphones. This technology guides them to key areas throughout the concourse, such as the Jameson Club and various food vendors, ensuring a seamless experience.

“Our Club believes that everyone who joins us at Shell Energy Stadium has a positive experience,” said Jessica O’Neill, president of business operations for HDFC. “The installation of RightHear illustrates another significant step in elevating the stadium atmosphere with a personalized environment for all our customers, including those with visual impairments.”

The RightHear system can deliver information in up to 35 languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Houston Dynamo FC in their commitment to accessibility and inclusion,” said Idan Meir, co-founder and CEO of RightHear. “Our mission is to make the world more accessible, one building at a time.”

Jenna Dhayer, president of The Lighthouse of Houston, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its goal to create an inclusive environment. “The Lighthouse of Houston remains steadfast in our mission for accessibility and collaboration with organizations committed to a more equitable community,” Dhayer stated.

Shell Energy Stadium hosts a variety of events, including college football, concerts, and international soccer matches. Tickets for all Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash matches are currently available for purchase.