Houston Electricity Bills Set to Surge Starting September 1

HOUSTON – Beginning September 1, electric customers in Houston will face higher bills, even if their electricity consumption remains unchanged. This increase stems from a rate hike by transmission utilities such as CenterPoint Energy.

The new transmission rate will rise by 1.3 cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly impacting monthly bills. For example, one customer who used 1,511 kilowatt-hours in August will see their bill jump from $72.15 to $92.67, a difference of $20.52.

This annual rate increase occurs every September as energy consumption typically declines heading into the fall and winter months. Utilities assert that maintaining a stable revenue stream is crucial for equipment upkeep, even when demand is lower.

On March 1, the rates usually decrease for the summer season. However, customers can expect another rate hike soon due to costs associated with power restoration following Hurricane Beryl. This increase may rise by an additional $2 each month over the next 14 years.

CenterPoint Energy frequently adjusts rates, complicating bill calculations for consumers. In a statement regarding the upcoming rate change, the company noted that previous rate decreases had occurred due to a recent settlement approved by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT).

CenterPoint Energy explained that billions of dollars in damages from severe storms, including Hurricane Beryl, impacted both their infrastructure and the surrounding communities. They opted for a long-term plan to distribute the costs of restoration, which is subject to final PUCT approval.

However, under the proposed settlement, customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours monthly can expect a rate adjustment of around $2, though this may vary over time based on several factors. Customers are encouraged to stay informed as the final approval process could take several months.