Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase

HOUSTON, Texas – Rain chances are on the rise as the weekend approaches, prompting warnings about potential street flooding. A 25% risk of isolated flooding is predicted across Southeast Texas due to expected heavy rainfall this weekend.

Forecasters say the remainder of Friday will see increasing cloud cover and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms this evening. A cold front is approaching the area, but its exact position remains uncertain, leaving residents with muggy air and a heightened chance for rain over the weekend.

“Any storm that develops could drop a significant amount of rain in a short time,” said a meteorologist from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority. “We advise everyone to stay weather-aware and remember, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”

Despite a quiet start to the hurricane season, meteorologists note that tropical moisture is increasing, leading to expectations for higher rain chances. The Saharan dust that has dominated the Atlantic so far may soon be pushed aside, making way for more active weather patterns.

This week, Houston recorded a high of 101 degrees on Wednesday, fueled by dry air. However, with humidity levels rising, temperatures are expected to drop into the lower to mid-90s this weekend.

Houston residents should anticipate intermittent light to moderate showers on Saturday and Sunday, with some areas possibly receiving up to 2 inches of rain. Most parts of the region will likely see rain totals between 0.25 and 0.5 inches.

Going into August, the forecast looks typical for the season, with daily chances of rain driven by sea breezes, but forecasters are optimistic about the absence of severe heat or tropical storms affecting the region.

As the summer progresses, residents are encouraged to be prepared as the hurricane season enters its busiest month in September. Currently, no significant tropical developments are expected over the coming days.