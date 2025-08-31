Houston Faces Stormy Weather Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

HOUSTON – The Houston area is preparing for stormy weather this Labor Day Weekend, with meteorologists predicting rain to arrive in waves. FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro provided a forecast update on Sunday, emphasizing that while rain is expected, there will be breaks of quiet weather in between.

Currently, areas in Harris County, Galveston County, and Brazoria County are under a weather advisory effective until 3:15 p.m., while Montgomery County has a separate advisory until 3 p.m. Residents in these areas should be cautious of minor flooding in low-lying spots and areas with poor drainage.

As a result of the storms, Ground Stops are in effect for Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) until 2 p.m. and Hobby Airport (HOU) until 2:15 p.m. Authorities warn that these stops could potentially be extended as conditions develop. Travelers are advised to check for flight delays both at IAH and HOU.

The risk of street flooding remains a concern through Monday. Although the overall severe weather risk is low, Sunday presents the highest chance of isolated street flooding, placing the FOX 26 viewing area at a 2 out of 4 risk level. Rain accumulations could reach 2 to 4 inches in a short span, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Looking ahead, rain chances are projected to decrease starting Tuesday as humidity lessens. Midweek temperatures may drop into the upper 60s during early mornings, offering a brief respite before temperatures rise again.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa. As of now, the wave has a 30% chance of developing into a depression or tropical storm over the next week, underscoring the importance of staying alert as the peak of hurricane season approaches.