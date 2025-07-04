Houston Gears Up for Spectacular Fourth of July Celebrations

HOUSTON – With the Fourth of July just days away, cities and venues across the Houston area are preparing for a wide array of celebrations to mark America’s independence from England. Festivities include fireworks shows, parades, and concerts scheduled throughout the day on Friday, July 4, 2025.

From 9 a.m. to midnight, different events will unfold in Houston and its suburbs. The City of Bellaire, for instance, will host a free celebration featuring food, live music, and two parades. The event will kick off on South Rice Avenue before moving to the Great Lawn and Loftin Park.

In Downtown Houston, the popular Freedom Over Texas event will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Attendees can enjoy live performances by country stars Ashley McBryde and Lee Brice before a dazzling fireworks finale lights up the night sky at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available for $11, with free admission for children aged 5 and younger.

Close to downtown, Kemah Boardwalk will feature a festive celebration with live music and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., offering free admission for those looking to enjoy the evening.

The Woodlands Township will also present its Fireworks Extravaganza, showcasing synchronized displays from various locations at 9:30 p.m. Guests can listen to live music on their car radios as they enjoy the show.

Families can choose from multiple kid-friendly events, such as the Valley Ranch 4th Fest in New Caney, which features live music, food trucks, and kids’ activities, all free to attend.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early at events, as street closures may affect traffic. Parking will be available in various locations, including the downtown area.

The celebration continues on Saturday, July 5, with families invited to King’s Harbor Waterfront Village for more games, activities, and a fireworks display.

The Greater Houston area is set to light up this Fourth of July, providing a host of exciting ways to celebrate.