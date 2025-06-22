News
Houston Man Found Dead in Suspected Road Rage Incident
HOUSTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a Houston man was found dead inside a car on Highway 6 and West Bellfort on Saturday. Officials responded to the area around noon following a report of an accident.
Upon arrival, deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of 43-year-old Roy Ferrer inside the vehicle, prompting a homicide investigation linked to a shooting.
Authorities believe the incident may be related to road rage, although further details are still being examined. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to gather more information.
This tragic event has raised concerns about increasing road rage incidents in the area. Law enforcement encourages anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.
As details unfold, community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity on the roads.
