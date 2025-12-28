Houston Police Recover Two Bodies from Local Bayous, Fears of Serial Killer Resurface

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston police recovered two bodies from local bayous on Monday, marking a troubling trend in the city. The discoveries bring the total number of bayou-related deaths this year to 33, nearly matching last year’s total of 35.

The bodies were found around 9:30 a.m., the first in over two months amid heightened attention to these incidents. Police had reported six such deaths in September when officials worked to dispel rumors of a serial killer.

One body was located in the Buffalo Bayou near the 100 block of Crawford Street in downtown Houston. A concerned citizen called 911 after spotting the body, prompting a response from the police department’s dive team.

The second body was found near Brays Bayou, not directly in the water, but on the rocks at the intersection of Texas Spur 5 and Old Spanish Trail. HPD Sgt. Michael Cass noted the body was significantly decomposed, making it hard for investigators to identify details. “Right now, face value, there’s not a lot that we can see or determine from the body,” Cass said.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office will perform autopsies to determine the identities and causes of death for both bodies. These recoveries make up the 32nd and 33rd bodies linked to Houston-area bayous in 2025, according to records from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The phenomenon of bodies found in Houston’s bayous has been concerning, as experts and officials regularly face questions about potential connections. They contend that the deaths are often unrelated and stem from various circumstances, such as accidents or drownings.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz expressed the concern that rumors contribute to fear in the community. He stated, “For us as an agency, rumors stir fear and anxiety in our communities.”

Despite misleading public speculation about a serial killer, officials maintain that there is no concrete evidence supporting such claims. However, many residents remain skeptical. Juan Sandoval, a visitor to Houston, expressed his fears saying, “The math isn’t mathing, I think there’s a serial killer.”

In September, five bodies were recovered in a short time frame, igniting further anxiety about the situation. Retired HPD Captain Greg Fremin noted that while crime exists in Houston, the city remains relatively safe.

Experts have consistently encouraged residents to avoid jumping to conclusions and remain vigilant. The case of Jade McKissic, whose body was found in September after going missing for four days, spurred significant public concern due to the circumstances of her disappearance.

Authorities continue their investigation into the latest findings and remain dedicated to clarifying the nature of these deaths. As speculation grows, officials are steadfast in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in ongoing cases.