News
Houston Prepares for Afternoon Storms and Humid Weekend Weather
HOUSTON, Texas – Rain chances are set to increase in the Houston area as the week wraps up, with scattered afternoon storms expected on Friday. After reaching highs ranging from 96 to 101 degrees earlier in the week, temperatures are forecasted to remain in the mid to upper 90s, but humidity will also rise with the potential for pop-up storms.
The heat island effect often allows storms to form around the city, especially inside the Beltway, which can lead to showers persisting through the afternoon rush hour. Meteorologists have noted that recent weather models suggest increased rainfall, indicating a possible impact on various parts of the city.
This weekend is projected to be tricky due to a cold front that will approach but stall near Houston. This will introduce muggy air and greater chances for showers and storms, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations might range from 0.25 to 0.5 inches but could see isolated areas exceeding 2 inches, potentially leading to localized flooding.
So far, the 2023 hurricane season has been heavily influenced by Saharan dust, which has reduced the formation of strong tropical waves. For the short term, there are no significant storm warnings; however, as August approaches, weather patterns may become more active in the Caribbean and Gulf.
Temperatures are expected to drop slightly to the low to mid-90s over the weekend, but the added humidity will maintain a hot feel. Rain activity could occur both days, with Saturday seeing a greater chance for intermittent showers and Sunday exhibiting a slightly lower probability.
As residents prepare for the potential storms, authorities continue to monitor atmospheric conditions closely, emphasizing the importance of being ready for changing weather patterns throughout the weekend.
Recent Posts
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline
- Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
- Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays
- Brush Fire Breaks Out in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego
- PFL Finals to Feature Welterweight and Featherweight Championship Bouts
- Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches with New Name and Store in Nashville
- Mets Launch Exciting 2025 Season with Major Additions
- Lions and Chargers Kick Off NFL Preseason at Hall of Fame Game
- KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records, Plans Franchise Expansion
- Lucinda Williams Opens New Honky-Tonk Bar in New York City
- Leagues Cup 2025: Exciting Matches Set for August 1
- Joy Reid Calls Out Piers Morgan’s Racist Rhetoric on His Show
- La’el Collins Returns to Cowboys for Workout Amid Injury Crisis
- Flavio Cobolli Calls Wimbledon Match Against Djokovic One of His Best
- Severe Flooding Strands Passengers in New York and New Jersey
- Comcast Beats Estimates Amid Broadband Subscriber Losses