Houston Prepares for Afternoon Storms and Humid Weekend Weather

HOUSTON, Texas – Rain chances are set to increase in the Houston area as the week wraps up, with scattered afternoon storms expected on Friday. After reaching highs ranging from 96 to 101 degrees earlier in the week, temperatures are forecasted to remain in the mid to upper 90s, but humidity will also rise with the potential for pop-up storms.

The heat island effect often allows storms to form around the city, especially inside the Beltway, which can lead to showers persisting through the afternoon rush hour. Meteorologists have noted that recent weather models suggest increased rainfall, indicating a possible impact on various parts of the city.

This weekend is projected to be tricky due to a cold front that will approach but stall near Houston. This will introduce muggy air and greater chances for showers and storms, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations might range from 0.25 to 0.5 inches but could see isolated areas exceeding 2 inches, potentially leading to localized flooding.

So far, the 2023 hurricane season has been heavily influenced by Saharan dust, which has reduced the formation of strong tropical waves. For the short term, there are no significant storm warnings; however, as August approaches, weather patterns may become more active in the Caribbean and Gulf.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly to the low to mid-90s over the weekend, but the added humidity will maintain a hot feel. Rain activity could occur both days, with Saturday seeing a greater chance for intermittent showers and Sunday exhibiting a slightly lower probability.

As residents prepare for the potential storms, authorities continue to monitor atmospheric conditions closely, emphasizing the importance of being ready for changing weather patterns throughout the weekend.