Sports
Houston and Rice Clash in Final Bayou Bucket Showdown This Weekend
Houston, Texas — The Houston Cougars will battle the Rice Owls in the final scheduled Bayou Bucket Game on Saturday at Rice Stadium. This longstanding rivalry, which began in 1971, has seen the teams compete for the coveted golden bucket trophy. This year, both teams enter the matchup with undefeated records, intensifying the stakes.
Rice leads the all-time series 110-93, with Houston claiming 31 wins in the last 42 matchups. Rice ended a seven-game Houston winning streak in 2023, winning 43-41 in double overtime, marking their first victory in the rivalry since 2010.
In their season opener, Houston topped Stephen F. Austin 27-0, thanks to a strong performance from quarterback Conner Weigman, who threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Conversely, Rice managed a narrow 14-12 victory over Louisiana, showcasing their newly implemented spread option offense.
Houston’s head coach Willie Fritz praised Weigman’s debut, noting, “He brings a new level of excitement to our offense.” Weigman is seen as a key player for the Cougars as they adjust to their new Big 12 conference status.
Rice’s new head coach Scott Abell has focused on rebuilding the program after ten consecutive losing seasons. “Our offense emphasizes tempo and misdirection, and it should keep defenses guessing,” he said.
Defensively, both teams come off strong performances from their openers. Houston’s new defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong, directed a shutout against Stephen F. Austin, while Rice kept Louisiana’s scoring low. Rice’s nose tackle, Blake Boenisch, disrupted plays, and defensive backs secured an interception.
As they prepare for this pivotal encounter, both teams aim to prove their worth and secure bragging rights in Houston. While the trajectory of the series is uncertain due to recent conference realignment, this meeting holds significant weight for current and future players.
The game is set to air on ESPN, and fans of college football are eager to watch this close-knit rivalry conclude with the Bayou Bucket on the line.
