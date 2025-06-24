Houston Rockets Acquire Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets acquired Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a major trade deal on Sunday. The Rockets sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and five second-round picks to Phoenix to secure the 15-time All-Star.

Despite the Miami Heat being heavily rumored to be in the running for Durant, they fell short of the Suns’ asking price. As reported by the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson, the Heat’s final offer did not include center Kel'el Ware or forward Nikola Jovic, two key players the Suns sought.

An insider revealed that Miami was unwilling to part with more than one first-round pick, leading to the failure of their trade discussions. The Heat’s offer included Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, two bench players, and the 20th pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, but still fell short of what Phoenix desired.

The deal raises questions about the Heat’s strategy, especially after their offer was deemed inadequate. While Jovic’s omission from the trade discussion could suggest future plans, he has averaged 10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in his first three seasons.

Trade dynamics shifted further as sources indicated that Houston and San Antonio were skeptical of overcommitting to aging players, with others awaiting the outcomes of the Durant sweepstakes. Despite the Heat’s interest, it appears Houston was better positioned to negotiate successfully.

As the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the pressure mounts for Miami to either close a deal or adjust their roster for the coming season.