Houston’s 2025 Summer Was Hotter Than Residents Felt

HOUSTON, Texas — The summer of 2025 in Houston has left some residents believing it felt cooler than usual, but data tells a different story. As we transition into September, which marks the start of meteorological fall, we reflect on the heat of the past three months.

This summer averaged a temperature of 86.0 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the sixth hottest summer recorded in nearly 150 years of tracking temperatures in Houston. While daytime highs averaged 94.9 degrees, ranking 12th on record, the notable heat came at night, where lows reached an average of 77.0 degrees, the second highest in history, just behind 2023.

Experts suggest that this summer felt milder to many because of increased cloud cover and periodic rainfall, which helped cool off the days. Moreover, recent summers, particularly in 2022 and 2023, experienced unprecedented heat, pushing residents’ expectations of what a “normal” summer feels like.

The warmer nighttime temperatures have been attributed to multiple factors. The urban heat island effect, driven by extensive concrete and development, plays a role, as well as the warm Gulf waters, which significantly influence nighttime air temperatures.

After heavy rainfall during Labor Day weekend, a weak front moved through Houston. On Tuesday morning, September 2, only a slight chance of rain remained (30 percent) for areas south of Interstate 10, as moderately drier air began to filter in. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

As we look ahead, the weather is expected to warm up again soon, with rain chances increasing over the weekend. A new front from the north could push temperatures down from highs in the low 90s on Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday. Meteorologists are predicting a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday and improved chances into early next week.

Overall, despite the perception of a milder summer, the data indicates that Houston has experienced significant heat. The impact of climate change and warmer global temperatures continues to shape the weather we experience, even during “cooler” summers.

As warm nights linger, residents are advised to remain vigilant as they monitor the changing weather patterns and prepare for potential tropical systems that may develop in the Gulf.