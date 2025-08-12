Houston Texans Tight End Brevin Jordan Carted Off Field with Injury

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan suffered a significant lower leg injury during a practice session on Monday, leading to his placement on injured reserve.

The incident occurred during an 11-on-11 drill as Jordan jumped to catch a pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Upon landing, he immediately fell to the ground, clutching his lower right leg in pain. Although he initially attempted to stand and insisted to trainers that he was fine, his condition worsened, prompting the need for a medical cart.

As the cart approached, Jordan became visibly emotional, leading to concern among his teammates and coaches who gathered around him on the field. Once carted off, the players regrouped briefly before resuming practice, clearly impacted by the unfolding situation.

Jordan, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had been poised for a breakout season after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2024 season. He had accumulated 532 yards and five touchdowns over his career prior to the injury.

In December, the Texans showed faith in Jordan by extending his contract for one year at $2.1 million, which included $850,000 guaranteed. He was competing for a starting role this preseason alongside other tight ends on the roster.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans expressed concern following the practice, noting how hard Jordan had worked to return to form. “Seeing Brevin go down is tough for everybody,” Ryans stated. “We’ll continue to evaluate his status and hope for the best.”

The Texans are set to face the Carolina Panthers in their next preseason game at NRG Stadium on Saturday, but Jordan’s injury casts uncertainty over their tight end roster moving forward.