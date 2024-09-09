Houston Texans Triumph Over Indianapolis Colts in Season Opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Houston Texans secured a 29-27 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, showcasing an impressive performance from running back Joe Mixon, who rushed for 159 yards and scored a touchdown.

This win marked the Texans’ second consecutive road victory in the series against the Colts, a significant achievement for the franchise. With this result, the Colts extended their opening day winless streak to 11 games, which is currently the longest active streak in the NFL.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson also made notable contributions in the game, completing 9 of 19 passes for 212 yards, along with running six times for 56 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run late in the match.

The Texans relied heavily on Mixon’s performance, featuring him prominently throughout the game. Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn added to the score with three field goals from over 50 yards.

C.J. Stroud, the last year’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, excelled with his passing game, completing 24 of 32 throws for 234 yards and producing two touchdown passes during the game. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also made a significant impact, catching six passes for 33 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Despite an early lead, the Colts fell behind with Fairbairn’s successful 51-yard field goal, which opened the scoring. The Texans responded with a 9-yard touchdown catch by Diggs to take the lead.

After being in a difficult situation, the Colts capitalized on a blocked punt to score a touchdown from Jonathan Taylor, but a failed 2-point conversion left them trailing 15-13.

Mixon’s 3-yard touchdown run followed a defensive holding penalty that negated a Colts interception, showcasing the tight competitive nature of the match. Richardson’s connection with Ashton Dulin for a 54-yard touchdown brought the Colts back to life, but ultimately, Diggs’ touchdown catch sealed the Texans’ victory.

The dramatic end of the first half featured confusion with the game clock, leading to a timeout being rescinded after a review of a catch. This unusual moment highlighted the challenges teams faced on the newly installed turf at the stadium, which contributed to players slipping on both sides.