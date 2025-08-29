Houston Thomas Returns Home for Season Opener at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – This week, Houston Thomas, tight end for the UTSA Roadrunners, returns to his hometown for the season opener against Texas A&M, a game he has anticipated for years.

“I looked at it like in high school, whenever I committed here, I kind of saw four years from now, which is now, that we would be playing in them,” Thomas said. “So I’ve definitely been excited for the moment, and I’m excited to go out there.”

During his time at College Station High School, Thomas was a standout wide receiver, tallying 1,551 yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 catches over three varsity seasons. College Station head coach Stoney Pryor praised Thomas’s versatility: “He was really a dangerous weapon as a receiver, and over time, we’re like, man, if we could kind of get you in there and put your hand on the ground and use you as a tight end sometimes and a wide out.”

Thomas’s 6-foot-5 frame garnered attention early on, even as a freshman. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, whose son attended high school with Thomas, noted, “Remembered as a 9th grader, like hey, we’ve got this big tight end, who I think is really good.”

After making nine starts last season, Thomas is on the John Mackey Award preseason watchlist and is expected to make a significant impact in 2025. “He’s not just a flex tight end,” Elko added. “I think he’s got the ability to get in line, and he’s a really, really good blocker.”

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor is also optimistic about Thomas’s performance this coming season. “Houston got voted into a single digit,” he remarked, referring to the special acknowledgment given to outstanding players. “I’m really proud of him and how far he’s come, and excited for him to go back home and play in front of the home crowd.”

For Thomas, the game at Kyle Field is deeply personal. “Growing up, I went to a lot of games there, so I’m very familiar with the stadium and how loud it can actually get,” he said.

Pryor described the significance of this game for Thomas, emphasizing the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a familiar crowd: “For the special opportunity to come back to his hometown, to be able to play in that huge environment and also to make a statement – I mean, people are high on him.”

Thomas’s family and friends are excited, with many reaching out for tickets. “My mom’s gonna have a tailgate there, so I think it would be a really cool experience,” he mentioned.