News
Houston’s Weekend Forecast: Storms Ahead with Holiday Relief
HOUSTON – The weather in Houston is set to change as Friday brings mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-90s. As the day progresses, strong thunderstorms could roll in from the north after 5 p.m.
Residents should prepare for a hot and humid day with a heat index reaching near 105 degrees. High school football games could be impacted by the incoming storms, urging fans to stay safe during the inclement weather.
Forecasts for Saturday and Sunday suggest a stormy weekend, with rain expected to hit during the morning hours. Labor Day, however, may bring a drier day, though spotty showers are still possible.
The rain is anticipated to arrive in waves, allowing for brief periods of clear weather. Residents are encouraged to utilize the FOX 26 weather app for up-to-date alerts on potential rainfall. The National Hurricane Center currently monitors one distant tropical wave; however, it only holds a 20% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next week.
In contrast, North Texas experienced cooler temperatures after a cold front moved through Thursday night. Highs dropped into the 70s and low 80s on Friday. With more rain anticipated, the weekend remains likely for showers, especially Saturday morning.
David Finfrock, NBC 5‘s Senior Meteorologist, forecasts a 50% chance of showers on Saturday, with heavier rain expected on Sunday morning. The high for Saturday is predicted to reach only 83 degrees.
As the holiday approaches, Monday is expected to see partly cloudy skies and drier conditions, with highs returning to the upper 80s.
