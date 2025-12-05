Howard County Board Approves Redistricting Plan for 140 Students

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Board of Education has approved a redistricting plan that will affect over 140 elementary and middle school students. The decision was made during a meeting held on Thursday, following nearly ten months of discussions and a straw vote that indicated support for the plan two weeks prior.

The redistricting process, which started in February, aims to address overcrowding issues at Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane elementary schools. The approved plan will reduce the student capacity at Bryant Woods. However, no immediate changes will be made for students from Centennial Lane, as their redistricting will be postponed for a future effort.

The new districting will take effect in the upcoming school year and will impact 146 students across six different schools. Specifically, 122 students from Bryant Woods will be moved to Longfellow, Running Brook, and Swansfield elementary schools. Moreover, 24 students will transition from Harper’s Choice Middle School to Wilde Lake Middle School.

As the board finalized the redistricting, concerns emerged regarding possible increases in transportation costs and the potential for worsening socioeconomic disparities in certain schools. Notably, the board did not approve any exemptions during this round of redistricting.

The redistricting marks an important step towards achieving a balanced distribution of students and addressing ongoing capacity issues within the school system. The implications of these changes will continue to evolve as the new school year approaches.