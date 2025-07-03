Howard and Hampton set for fifth annual Truth and Service Classic

WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) — The fifth annual Truth and Service Classic will take place at Audi Field on Saturday, September 20, featuring a historic matchup between Howard University and Hampton University. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United, expressed excitement about continuing this tradition. “We are honored to continue this amazing tradition between Howard University and Hampton University,” Johnson said. “The past four years have been a tremendous success, and we look forward to hosting another weekend full of memorable experiences.”

The rivalry, known as the “Battle for the Real HU,” dates back to 1908. It highlights both schools’ claims to the “HU” nickname while celebrating their rich academic and athletic history. Currently, Hampton leads the overall series with a record of 74 wins, 57 losses, and one tie.

In last year’s Truth and Service Classic, the Hampton Pirates triumphed over the Howard Bison with a score of 27-20, before a crowd of 16,813 fans at Audi Field. Howard University Athletic Director Kery Davis noted, “This game brings together tradition, pride, and purpose. It’s a showcase of HBCU excellence, legacy, and community.”

The Truth and Service Classic was first held in 2021, with Hampton winning the inaugural game 48-22. In 2022, Howard University hosted the event but lost to Harvard, 41-25. Last year featured a nail-biting finish with Hampton narrowly defeating Howard 35-34, giving the Pirates a perfect record in the Classic.

Hampton University Athletic Director Anthony D. Henderson Sr. emphasized the significance of the game. “The Truth and Service Classic represents more than competition,” Henderson stated. “It’s a celebration of tradition, excellence, and the shared legacy of our historic institutions.”

Fans can register for exclusive pre-sale ticket access beginning Tuesday, July 15, with general sales starting July 16. This year’s matchup promises to deliver a thrilling showcase of HBCU football culture as both teams compete for bragging rights and the title of “The Real HU.”