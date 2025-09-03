Howard Stern Delays Show Return Amid Contract Speculation

NEW YORK, NY — Howard Stern has postponed the much-anticipated return of his SiriusXM show amid rising speculation about his future. Initially set to return on September 2, the shock jock’s social media accounts revealed early Tuesday that he will now address listeners on September 8, urging them to ‘stay tuned.’

The announcement comes after a month of swirling rumors regarding the fate of Stern’s show. The Sun had reported earlier that his long-running program might be canceled due to an impasse in negotiations over a new contract. His current five-year deal is valued at $500 million and is nearing its expiration.

Stern attempted to reclaim the narrative by releasing a promo that embraced the surrounding drama. ‘Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show,’ said a narrator in the video. ‘Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust.’

As uncertainty grows, sources suggest that Stern might be considering signing a shorter, one- to two-year deal. Insiders speculate that his dissatisfaction with the financial terms proposed by SiriusXM has led to the delay in his return.

Even political figures, such as former President Donald Trump, have weighed in, noting that they haven’t heard from Stern lately and attributing his struggles to past endorsements. Trump said, ‘When he endorsed Hillary Clinton, he lost his audience.’

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Stern’s future has left fans and staff on edge. As the September 8 date approaches, many are left wondering if a deal will be struck or if the radio legend will truly say goodbye.