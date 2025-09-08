Howard Stern Faces Declining Audience as Contract Expires

NEW YORK, NY – Howard Stern, the self-proclaimed ‘King of All Media,’ is witnessing a significant decline in his audience as his lucrative contract with SiriusXM approaches its expiration later this year. Once a dominating force in American radio, Stern’s show faces intense competition and changing listening habits in an era where podcasts have surged in popularity.

Stern’s current contract, reportedly worth $500 million, is set to end in December. Despite previous announcements hinting at a potential renewal, analysts now speculate that both Stern and SiriusXM may part ways. The radio host, famous for his controversial content, transformed SiriusXM’s cultural landscape when he joined the platform in 2006, boosting subscribers from 600,000 to 6 million by year’s end.

However, the audio entertainment industry has evolved. “Satellite radio used to provide a unique platform, but now podcasts offer even more freedom,” said Matthew Dolgin, a media equity analyst at Morningstar. Website traffic to Stern’s YouTube channel has dropped from 4.5 million unique viewers in June 2024 to just 3.1 million this June, a notable decrease amid a crowded media landscape.

Critics attribute part of the audience drop to a perceived change in Stern’s comedic approach. Once known for jumping into boundary-pushing pranks and controversial interviews, he has begun focusing more on in-depth celebrity discussions. “I couldn’t be that guy anymore,” Stern said regarding his shift away from his past style.

Despite the setbacks, some fans appreciate his new format. Jim McBride, who frequently appeared on Stern’s show, noted the in-depth interviews have personally benefited his business, though he has not been on the program since 2018. “I love his two-hour-long interviews that offer insights not found in standard TV formats,” McBride said.

Outside competition from popular podcasters like Joe Rogan continues to threaten Stern’s legacy. “He has many imitators now,” said John Cassillo, a lead analyst for a media analytics company. Rogan’s candid conversation style resonates with listeners seeking authenticity, making the landscape more competitive for Stern’s once-unique offering.

As listeners choose podcasts for their diverse content, Stern’s future remains uncertain. SiriusXM lost 445,000 subscribers in 2023, marking a worrying trend that may further complicate Stern’s situation as he navigates changing industry dynamics.