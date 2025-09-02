Howard Stern’s Show: Cancellation Rumors and Upcoming Announcement Stirs Speculation

NEW YORK, NY — Howard Stern is set to address recent rumors regarding the fate of his long-running radio show on September 2. The 71-year-old broadcaster will provide answers to questions surrounding the potential end of his program, which has aired on SiriusXM for nearly two decades.

Days after speculation surfaced about “The Howard Stern Show” ending later this year, Stern teased his audience on Instagram. He posted, “Fired? Retiring? Canceled? Bye-Bye Booey? Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2. Only on @siriusxm #Howard100.” This raised anticipation among fans eager for clarification on the show’s future.

Some insiders suggest that the recent reports of cancellation are merely a publicity stunt. One source described the situation as a “desperate hoax” intended to revitalize interest in Stern’s show, which has seen a significant drop in listeners, from a peak of 20 million to as low as 125,000 in recent years.

Steve Grillo, a former staffer of Stern who shared his experiences in a book released earlier this year, discussed the show’s struggle. He claimed many fans, including himself, have lost interest and expressed skepticism about Stern’s ability to revive the show’s former glory. “Come September 2, I think it’s just going to be everybody tuning in, and then I think they’re going to get disappointed and tune right back out,” Grillo said.

The speculation heightened after reports last month indicated that Stern’s lucrative $500 million contract might not be renewed when it expires at the end of this year. Despite these concerns, insiders told the Daily Mail that Stern is not planning to retire anytime soon.

Grillo attributed some of the show’s decline to Stern’s outspoken political views, particularly his criticism of now-President Donald Trump last year. “Stern lost many listeners when he shared his political beliefs,” Grillo said, citing episodes where Stern expressed disdain for Trump supporters. Grillo added, “He turned his back on them by saying, ‘If you like a certain political person, I don’t want you listening to my show.'” This shift reportedly alienated many of his loyal audience members.

Stern’s discussions on political topics have also drawn criticism from various audiences, with some viewers describing his recent persona as too “woke”. Former President Trump weighed in, stating, “Howard Stern is a name I haven’t heard — I used to do his show, we used to have fun — but I haven’t heard that name in a long time.” Trump noted that he views Stern’s endorsement of Hillary Clinton in 2016 as a pivotal moment in the decline of Stern’s popularity.

As fans await Stern’s announcement on September 2, many remain curious about whether Stern can reinvigorate his show and win back listeners. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Howard Stern and SiriusXM for further clarification.