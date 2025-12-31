Hoxworth Blood Center Celebrates Lifesavers with New Gifts and Digital Badges

Cincinnati, OH — Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is celebrating National Blood Donor Month by honoring local heroes who save lives through blood donation. Throughout January, donors can receive exclusive thank-you gifts and digital achievements to inspire blood donations.

For donations made in January, Hoxworth is offering an exclusive University of Cincinnati Bearcat puffy vest as a thank-you gift. This vest is available at all seven neighborhood donor centers and selected mobile blood drives, allowing donors to showcase their Bearcat spirit while helping save lives across the Tri-State area.

On New Year’s Day, donors will also receive a special bonus — an Amazon eGift card worth $10 for whole blood donations and $20 for platelet or double red donations. “It’s a meaningful way to start the year by giving to others and receiving a special reward,” said a Hoxworth representative.

National Blood Donor Month has been celebrated since 1969, highlighting the critical need for blood donations during January and the winter months. Hoxworth Blood Center serves over 30 local hospitals in the Greater Cincinnati region. Every donation stays local to support patients in need, from chronic illnesses to trauma and cancer treatment.

Hoxworth encourages community members to make blood donation a New Year’s resolution and aims for an annual goal of at least two donations a year. The center’s slogan, “HoxworthHabit,” emphasizes the importance of maintaining a regular donation routine, especially when the need for blood remains high.

In addition to physical gifts, Hoxworth is also introducing digital donor badges. These digital trophies reward donors for achievements and milestones within their Donor Portal. Starting in January, first-time donors can earn a special 2026 First Time Donor badge and other exciting digital rewards, encouraging continuous participation in blood donation.

Hoxworth Blood Center, founded in 1938, collects over 100,000 units of blood annually, playing a vital role in saving lives across Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. For more information on donating, scheduling appointments, and joining the lifesaving movement, visit hoxworth.org or download the Hoxworth App.