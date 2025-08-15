Hozier’s First Seattle Show since 2023 Tonight at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE, WA — Popular Irish singer-songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, known as Hozier, will perform tonight at T-Mobile Park as part of his “Unreal Unearth Tour.” This marks Hozier’s first show in Seattle in nearly two years.

The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets starting at $98 for view-level seating. Closer floor seats range from approximately $180 to over $350, while general admission tickets in the mosh pit are selling for $223, including fees.

Hozier first gained worldwide recognition in 2013 with his Grammy-nominated hit, “Take Me to Church.” His latest single, “Too Sweet,” released in 2024, achieved remarkable success, topping charts in 14 countries and becoming the fifth-best-selling single of that year in the United Kingdom.

“Hozier doesn’t just perform; he transports you into his world full of emotion and heartfelt lyrics,” a fan shared. “One minute you are swaying in awe, the next you are singing at the top of your lungs!”

Tonight’s show is particularly special as it marks Hozier’s debut at T-Mobile Park. His last Seattle performance took place at the WAMU Theater on October 24, 2023. Hozier, who began writing songs at age 15, released his self-titled debut album in 2014, which was praised for its exploration of themes like religion and romantic obsession.