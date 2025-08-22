HUD to Implement English-Only Policy Following Trump’s Executive Order

Washington, D.C. — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will adopt an English-only policy for its services and communications. This change follows President Donald Trump’s executive order from March designating English as the official language of the United States.

In a memo shared with department leaders, HUD Deputy Secretary Andrew Hughes emphasized, “We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission of expanding housing that is affordable, helping those in need, caring for our most vulnerable Americans, and revitalizing rural, tribal, and urban communities.”

The announcement marks a significant shift for HUD, which previously accommodated over 200 languages to assist non-English speakers. This included offering interpretation services and materials in multiple languages.

While this policy change is set to take effect immediately, HUD will still provide translation services as legally required, such as complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

Hughes reiterated, “HUD will continue to ensure that all persons have meaningful access to HUD programs and services,” and highlighted the department’s commitment to assist individuals who are hearing- or vision-impaired.

The move to an English-only model revokes a directive from former President Bill Clinton in 2001, which aimed at expanding language access for federal services. Trump’s order has been framed as a way to streamline communication and potentially save taxpayer money.

All HUD communications, both physical and digital, will now be produced solely in English, and any existing non-English materials will be removed from HUD offices and websites.

The changes come as the Justice Department has issued guidelines for federal agencies to implement Trump’s executive order, with updates expected in six months.