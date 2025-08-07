Business
Huda Kattan’s Antisemitic Claims Spark Outcry and Calls to Boycott Sephora
NEW YORK – Sephora is facing increasing pressure to terminate its partnership with Huda Beauty after founder Huda Kattan made controversial statements in a TikTok video that was later removed.
In her now-deleted post, Kattan claimed that Israel was responsible for significant historical tragedies, including both World Wars, the September 11 attacks, and the October 7 Hamas assault. “Is this crazy? I had a feeling — I was like, ‘Are they behind every World War?’ Yes,” she said. Her remarks quickly went viral, attracting widespread condemnation.
StopAntisemitism, an advocacy group, criticized Kattan’s comments, describing them as antisemitic conspiracy theories. Founder Liora Rez called on Sephora to sever ties with Huda Beauty, stating, “If Sephora is serious about creating a safe and inclusive space for all communities, it must drop Huda Beauty immediately.”
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, also spoke out, calling Kattan an “unhinged hater” whose statements perpetuate dangerous myths. He emphasized that Kattan’s messages could potentially incite hatred against Jewish communities.
A Sephora representative said the company is reviewing the situation. “We recognize that comments from one of our brand partners have raised concerns,” the spokesperson stated, reaffirming Sephora’s commitment to inclusivity and safety.
This isn’t the first time Kattan’s comments have generated controversy. Following the October 7 attack, she faced backlash for her comments directed at an Israeli critic, which included dismissing concerns over the origins of her profits.
Kattan launched Huda Beauty in 2013, and the brand has since become a major player in the cosmetics industry, valued at approximately $1.2 billion.
Despite the backlash, Kattan has not issued a public apology, leaving many questioning her accountability as pressure mounts on Sephora to make a decision regarding her brand.
