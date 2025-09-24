Sports
Huddersfield Set to Face Manchester City in EFL Cup Clash
Huddersfield, England — Huddersfield Town is gearing up for a thrilling third-round EFL Cup match against eight-time champions Manchester City on Wednesday night at the John Smith's Stadium.
The Terriers aim to continue their surprising run in the EFL Cup after defeating championship side Leicester City and Premier League’s Sunderland, both via penalties, to reach this stage. They currently sit fourth in League One with 16 points from nine games this season.
Manager Lee Grant’s squad, however, has struggled recently, failing to secure a win in their last two matches. As they prepare to face Pep Guardiola‘s team, Grant will look to reignite their momentum.
Manchester City are entering the competition for the first time this season, following a tough schedule including a recent draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola expressed concerns about the busy schedule that has included last weekend’s Manchester derby and a Champions League match.
The match is expected to be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and various other platforms worldwide, allowing fans to keep track of the action.
Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST on Monday; 4:45 a.m. AEST on Monday). With both teams eager for success, the stage is set for an exciting encounter.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field