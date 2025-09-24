Huddersfield Set to Face Manchester City in EFL Cup Clash

Huddersfield, England — Huddersfield Town is gearing up for a thrilling third-round EFL Cup match against eight-time champions Manchester City on Wednesday night at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers aim to continue their surprising run in the EFL Cup after defeating championship side Leicester City and Premier League’s Sunderland, both via penalties, to reach this stage. They currently sit fourth in League One with 16 points from nine games this season.

Manager Lee Grant’s squad, however, has struggled recently, failing to secure a win in their last two matches. As they prepare to face Pep Guardiola‘s team, Grant will look to reignite their momentum.

Manchester City are entering the competition for the first time this season, following a tough schedule including a recent draw against Arsenal in the Premier League. Guardiola expressed concerns about the busy schedule that has included last weekend’s Manchester derby and a Champions League match.

The match is expected to be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and various other platforms worldwide, allowing fans to keep track of the action.

Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. BST (2:45 p.m. ET; 12:15 a.m. IST on Monday; 4:45 a.m. AEST on Monday). With both teams eager for success, the stage is set for an exciting encounter.