Huesca Faces Leganés in LaLiga Hypermotion Opener

Huesca, Spain – La SD Huesca hosts Leganés for the first match of the LaLiga Hypermotion season on August 17, 2025, at 21:30 CEST. The match marks the debut of Huesca’s new coach, Sergi Guilló, and several newly signed players.

Before the match kicked off, a moment of silence was observed at El Alcoraz in honor of club members who passed away last season, including former Aragón president Javier Lambán.

Last year’s Huesca team faced a tough September, falling to Zaragoza in a penalty shootout during the Memorial Carlos Lapetra. For this match, injuries leave Huesca without Javi Mier and Jordi Martín.

Despite challenges, Huesca looks forward to a fresh start. New signings Liberto, Iñigo Piña, and Julio Alonso join the squad in hopes of a successful season. “We are focused and prepared for this match,” Guilló stated ahead of the game.

Leganés, recently relegated from the top division, aims to bounce back. They had a mixed preseason, finishing with a 0-0 draw against Oviedo, while also facing a test match against Real Madrid.

Leganés puts faith in a squad that includes only a few players from last year’s lineup, such as Juan Soriano, Seydouba Cissé, and Miguel. Coach Paco López said, “Our aim is clear: we want to return to Primera Division as champions.”

As the teams prepare to battle on the field, the atmosphere is electric. Fans gather to support their teams, hoping for an exciting game to start the season off right.

The referee for the match is Marta Huerta, with Milla Alvendiz serving as VAR. As both teams take the field for warm-ups, anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.