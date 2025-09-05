Hugh Jackman and Anna Wintour Seen Together at 2025 US Open

New York, NY – Celebrities gathered at the 2025 US Open, including actor Hugh Jackman and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The two were seen sharing a friendly moment as they arrived at the event.

A video shared by Page Six showed Jackman and Wintour greeting each other with smiles before entering the venue to watch the matches. This warm interaction comes at a time when Wintour has been making headlines for a different reason.

Wintour, 75, recently announced that she is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue after nearly 37 years. She appointed her longtime protégé, Chloe Malle, as the new U.S. editorial director. Malle, who is 39, will report directly to Wintour and will begin her new role immediately.

“Warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead,” Wintour said in a statement regarding Malle’s appointment. This transition marks a significant change at Vogue, coinciding with the upcoming New York Fashion Week set for September 11–16.

Wintour’s decision to pass the torch signals both a continuity of the brand and a willingness to embrace a fresh editorial vision. The selection process, which included Wintour and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch, ended with Malle as the frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Jackman, 56, recently celebrated his romance with Sutton Foster, 50. The couple was last seen holding hands at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, where Jackman supported Foster during her performance. They have been building their relationship since confirming it seven months ago.

Jackman’s personal life has been in the spotlight after his separation from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023. Foster also recently navigated divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024. Both stars have found solace in each other and enjoy their time together amidst their busy careers.