Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Finalize Divorce After Nearly 30 Years

New York, NY — Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finalized their divorce, nearly two years after announcing their separation. Court records from New York’s Suffolk County Supreme Court show that the divorce judgment was filed on June 12.

The couple married in 1996 and share two adult children: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19. Their split was officially announced in September 2023.

According to reports, the couple reached an uncontested agreement regarding their divorce terms, which will only require judicial approval. Following Furness’s filing in May, she expressed her feelings about the separation in a statement, saying, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

Rumors of infidelity surrounded Jackman, 56, due to his close relationship with his “Music Man” co-star, Sutton Foster. While the details of their financial settlement have not been disclosed, insiders suggest that it includes a significant spousal support arrangement for Furness, 69.

In her statement, Furness emphasized the importance of returning to one’s integrity. She noted, “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

The couple had faced speculation about their marriage while they maintained that family remained their highest priority. Jackman and Furness stated, “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.” Their joint message urged respect for their privacy as they transition into separate lives.

Furness previously hinted at difficulties in communication and adjusting to the ensuing changes after she filed for divorce, which was amid ongoing marriage rumors concerning Jackman and Foster.