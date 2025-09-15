Entertainment
Hugh Jackman’s New Romance and Recent Divorce
NEW YORK, NY — Hugh Jackman, the Australian actor known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, recently made headlines for both his personal life and a new musical project. Jackman, 56, announced a new Broadway show titled From New York, With Love, following his performance as Jean Valjean in the film adaptation of Les Miserables.
This announcement comes on the heels of Jackman’s split from his wife, Deborra Lee Furness. The couple, who were married for 27 years, confirmed their separation in September 2023. Jackman and Furness, who have two adopted children, Oscar and Ava, are navigating their new paths separately.
Despite his recent challenges, Jackman remains devoted to his work and physical fitness. Known for his intense workout regimes, he continues to show commitment to his roles, most recently seen in various Broadway and film productions. The acclaimed star has a strong friendship with Ryan Reynolds, another prominent actor, but recent reports suggest their significant others, Sutton Foster and Blake Lively, do not share the same bond.
According to a source close to the situation, while Jackman and Reynolds often socialize together, their partners have not developed a close friendship. “When it comes to Blake’s one-on-one with Sutton, they’ve never had a deep and meaningful friendship,” the insider revealed.
As he embarks on this new chapter, Jackman seems focused on his career and family, keeping his fans updated on his projects. His upcoming stage production promises to showcase his remarkable talent and stage presence.
