Hugh Jackman Reflects on Miss Congeniality Audition Failure

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actor Hugh Jackman recently spoke about his early audition for the iconic role in the 2000 film Miss Congeniality, which starred Sandra Bullock. Despite his current status as an A-list star, Jackman recalls struggling during the audition, revealing that it was a humbling experience.

In a recent interview, Jackman reflected on how challenging it was to keep up with Bullock’s quick-witted performance as he auditioned for the role of FBI Agent Eric Matthews. He candidly admitted, “Holy shit! She’s amazing! And so quick and fast. I’m not even vaguely up to speed here.” Jackman expressed his disappointment, stating, “I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough. What a bummer.”

The film has since become one of Bullock’s most iconic roles, with Benjamin Bratt eventually landing the role that Jackman auditioned for. Jackman noted that his agent was hesitant about him taking the role, saying, “That’s humiliating, when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but just go get it.’ And then you don’t get it.”

Both Jackman and Bullock have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood, with Jackman starring in acclaimed films like Les Misérables and The Prestige. He was catapulted to superstardom with the release of X-Men in the same year as Miss Congeniality.

As fans reflect on what could have been had Jackman landed the role, he continues to express admiration for Bullock. The actor recently hopes to collaborate with her in the future, sharing a desire to see them on screen together.

Miss Congeniality is currently available for streaming on Paramount+, and both actors have upcoming projects in the works.