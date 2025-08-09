Entertainment
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Spotted at DC Bistro Amid Scandal
Washington, D.C. — Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were seen dining at a new bistro in the West End, igniting further speculation around their rumored relationship. The couple was reportedly ‘canoodling’ over a shared pizza at Bar Angie on Friday evening.
Sutton Foster enjoyed the restaurant’s signature Angie Burger, while Jackman opted for a simple steak, raising eyebrows given his recent personal controversies. Sources suggest Jackman’s choice of meal could be a subtle comment on the scandals surrounding their relationship.
The actors have faced scrutiny since their budding romance began back in 2021 when both were still married to other people. Jackman filed for divorce from actress Deborra-Lee Furness earlier this year after 27 years of marriage. In her divorce announcement, Furness expressed sympathy for “everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”
Meanwhile, Foster is navigating her own ongoing divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin, a process that began just months before Jackman’s.
Bar Angie is the latest culinary venture from the team behind other popular restaurants. As celebrity buzz grows, patrons are encouraged to explore the diverse dining scene in D.C., hoping to catch more glimpses of high-profile guests.
