Hugo Ekitike’s Journey: From Reims to Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England — Hugo Ekitike has emerged as a rising star in football, moving to Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for a potential £79 million. The 20-year-old striker’s journey has been notable since he first caught the attention of David Guion, then the youth director at Stade de Reims.

The story begins in early 2020, when Ekitike was just 17 and thriving with the Reims reserve team. Guion invited him to practice with the first team, recognizing his potential. After his week of training, Ekitike was disappointed not to make the squad for Reims’ next match. He expressed his frustration directly to Guion, indicating a strong drive to succeed.

Guion appreciated Ekitike’s candor and ambition. “He just could not understand why he was not in the squad,” Guion recalled. “That was Hugo. He was impatient with everything.” His impatience was viewed both as a challenge and a quality, suggesting a strong personality that averages success.

Ekitike’s confidence became apparent as he transitioned from the youth levels to the senior side. His debut in Ligue 1 came in October 2020, where he displayed remarkable skill. He eventually scored 11 goals in 28 games for Reims, drawing interest from several top clubs.

In summer 2022, Ekitike joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan after a stint in Denmark. Although his time at PSG did not go as planned, he returned to form while on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, rejuvenating his career and showcasing his talents.

After impressing in Bundesliga, he signed with Liverpool, where expectations are high for him to enhance the team’s already formidable attack. Ekitike aims to capitalize on this opportunity, maintaining that he is mentally ready for the challenges in the Premier League.

“I have the weapons from a technical standpoint. I can’t wait to show my value,” Ekitike stated in a recent interview. Now, with his sights set on success in Liverpool, he hopes to transform his ambitions into accomplishments on the pitch.